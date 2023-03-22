[The video above is from KOLR10’s Today’s Headlines]

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman has died from injuries she sustained from a hit-and-run accident earlier this month.

According to a press release from the Springfield Police Department, 42-year-old Donna Campbell was walking across Kansas Expressway on March 6 when she was hit by a pickup truck.

The truck took off, heading north on Kansas Expressway. Campbell was taken to a Springfield hospital with critical injuries.

SPD is still investigating the crash, and is asking anyone with information about the incident, the suspect’s vehicle or the unidentified driver to contact the department at 417-864-1810. You can also provide info anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.

This is Springfield’s eighth traffic fatality in 2023.