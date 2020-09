NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A 51-year-old Neosho woman is dead after her car crashed into a Freightliner tractor-trailer around 8 a.m. on Highway 60.

Lisa Sharp was driving a 2015 Ford Escape when she hydroplaned on wet pavement, crossed the centerline and hit the semi head-on.

Sharp was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway Patrol says she was wearing a seat belt.