Woman dies after boat collision on Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo- One person is dead after a boat collision on Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after midnight Saturday morning at the mile 18 marker on the main channel.

The report states the crash happened as a boat traveling downstream struck the port side of a boat traveling upstream. One of the occupants of the boat traveling upstream was ejected into the water with serious injuries and was recovered by other occupants of that boat.

Another person on that boat was 42-year-old Dawn Steinkuehler form High Ridge, Missouri; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash marks Highway Patrol Troop F’s first boating fatality in July and the second fatality in 2020.