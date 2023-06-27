SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Florissant, Missouri woman is being charged for attempting to help an inmate escape from Greene County custody.

According to a press release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Nacrya A. Harris was charged with aiding escape of a prisoner confined for felony.

GCSO says Harris conspired with an inmate to assist in his escape from custody while he was making a court appearance. The escape attempt was unsuccessful.

Harris is currently being held in the Greene County Jail on a $50,000 bond.