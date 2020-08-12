Woman asks Parson for stricter safety measures in Missouri after mother dies from COVID

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis woman is asking Governor Mike Parson and elected leaders to step up and protect communities by requiring masks in public places and schools.

Angela Kender’s mom recently died from COVID-19 and now she wants to see the state do more to stop the spread of the virus.

She’s started a photo memorial in memory of her mom and the 1,300 Missourians who’ve lost their lives as a result of the virus.

Kender hopes this shines a light on the faces that are gone.

“COVID families have had enough. It is not acceptable to talk about this virus like it is easily gotten over,” she said. “No one knows who will be killed by it, who will have life-long physical repercussions, and who will be mildly affected.”

Kender delivered copies of the pictures and the stories of those who died to Governor Parson’s office in hopes he will enact more safety measures.

“Missourians are dying due to terrible leadership and—in this state—lack of policy entirely,” Kender said.

Parson has stated previously he is not anti-mask but he is anti-mandate and it should be up to local authorities if they want to require a mask.

“It makes me sick that our governor and elected officials are not doing what they can easily do by requiring masks in all public spaces including schools,” Kender said. “And if you don’t recognize your obligation as an elected official to make choices to protect our communities, you don’t deserve to hold your office.”

For more details about the Marked By COVID memorial project please contact missouricovidmemorial@gmail.com.