Woman arrested in Springfield for domestic shooting in Arkansas

BOONE COUNTY, Ark.- A woman from Omaha, Arkansas, is in custody in the Greene County Jail for a domestic shooting that occurred Monday.

According to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the Boone County 911 Center received a report of a single-vehicle accident on College Street Monday afternoon. Moments later on that same street, the center received another call of a possible shooting.

According to Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson, investigators believe that Linda Lafee, 61-years-old, shot her husband multiple times while in the home. Her husband, Richard Lafee, left the home and got in his car to get help, but succumbed to the gunshot wounds before getting any medical assistance.

Lafee was sent to a hospital in Springfield for treatment for an undisclosed medical issue. When she was released, deputies fro the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested her for first-degree murder.

Another man was in Lafee’s home when deputies first interviewed her after the incident Monday. That man was taken into custody due to an outstanding warrant.

“The motive for the incident appears to revolve around a history of relationship conflicts, that has tragically escalated to this shooting,” Sheriff Roberson says.