MARSHFIELD, Mo — Webster County Health Unit will be hosting its annual Gobble Wobble event at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The 5k event invites people to ‘Wobble while you gobble’ to raise funds for backpack food programs in Webster County Schools, according to the Webster County Health Unit Administrator, Scott Allen.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. on Thanksgiving and usually includes approximately 100 to 150 participants each year.