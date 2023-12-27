SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As winter weather becomes more expected this season, driving safely is the top priority for many like driving instructor Roy Green.

“Your stopping distance is double on ice compared to dry pavement,” Green said. “You’ve got to watch your speed, watch your following distance.”

Green says this time of year is important to remember the basics.

“Have your car prepared, be ready. Bad batteries are not going to get you anywhere,” Green said. “Your lights need to be good. Have your car winterized. If you think you might get stuck, it might be a good idea to have a bottle of water in the car and wait for help. Hopefully, your car is in good shape, [as well as] the wiper blades and the heater defrost and ice scraper. If you park your car, maybe in the parking lot, don’t leave the engine running to go inside to warm up because some not-so-nice guy might like that and take your car.”

As far as the roads themselves, MoDOT has been prepping for this season months in advance.

“In April and May, we put in our salt orders. We start getting salt usually delivered around August, September, October, and we usually have most of our salt delivered in the month of November,” Darin Hamelink, a maintenance engineer with MoDOT said. “We’re looking real good on salt supplies. We’re starting the winter season with about 43,000 tons and that’s just our corner of the state.”

Hamelink says training is also done ahead of time.

“We do a snow day training, usually the first part of November or the last part of October where we have our guys go out and hook up the trucks, you know, put the plows on, put the spreaders in the back,” Hamelink said. “[Our coverage is] basically your major highways, we also maintain the lettered routes in the state.”

Green and Hamelink say paying attention is the key to staying safe.

“Don’t even think about that cell phone in your car,” Green said. “Pay attention to your following distance, your speed. It’s a full-time job.”

“I would just tell drivers to give yourself more time. You know, check that traveler information map in the morning just to kind of get a status before you leave the house and then don’t drive distracted,” Hamelink said.

MoDOT says they’ll be monitoring bridges and elevated surfaces overnight and plan to treat as needed.