CAMDENTON, Mo. — Willie Nelson fans have a chance to see the country star at the Ozarks Amphitheater in 2024.

A release from the venue says Nelson will perform on May 26.

Presale tickets will be available on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. at ozarksamp.com.

After that date, tickets can be purchased online, by calling 573-346-0000 or by visiting Bridal Cave in Camdenton or Split Arrow Boutique in Lake Ozark.