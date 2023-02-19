WILLARD, Mo. – Willard Police are investigating a break-in that happened at Willard High School Sunday Morning.

Willard Public Schools said someone broke into the high school building at 12:45 a.m. Police and district staff responded quickly, but the suspect ran away when they arrived. After looking at school surveillance video, the suspect was identified.

The district sent out a statement to parents and staff detailing what happened and their priorities when something like this happens:

“We want to assure you that the safety and security of our students and staff is the top priority, and we take these matters seriously. That said, it is important to note that these types of behaviors will not be tolerated at Willard Public Schools. Any individual who endangers the safety of others in our district will face consequences as allowable by both district policy and law.” Willard Public Schools

The district is encouraging anyone who sees or hears anything to contact Willard PD. Willard Schools also shared it will continue to work closely with local law enforcement as they investigate.