Will you take the vaccine? Our viewers repond

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– KOLR10’s Frances Lin asked our viewers this week to tell us if they would take the COVID-19 vaccination when it becomes available.

She asked some of our viewers and some Missouri State University students at graduation this week.

“I would definitely take the vaccine, I am a high-risk patient, I have a very serious heart condition. So I’ve been in my room since April. I’m ready to have my life back,” said Amy Moran.

“I would take it because dying of a disease that’s curable sounds really stupid,” said Nikki Witt.

“I don’t think I would take the vaccine because to me it seems that it’s been rushed. Like if you look back at other medicines and that kind of thing, I feel like it’s taken a lot longer than this one has, like this just started all in February and March,” said Joe Ball.

“I would. Because I’m a science teacher so I believe in vaccinations,” said Evan Lauer.

“I would definitely take it, without any reservations. I believe that the science is clear that this vaccine is effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19, we’ve seen the FDA’s approved it. It’s 95% effective at preventing spread. Additional research revealed that 94% effective for those age 65 and up, which is especially encouraging because, in the past, we’ve seen some vaccination,” said Justin Burnette.

“I think I would take it, but I don’t want to take the first round. I want them to make sure everything is worked out before I would,” said Twon Madison.

