SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Snow is on its way once again to parts of the Ozarks, but it isn’t likely to stick around.

Areas near Monett, Aurora, and Carthage may experience a mix of snow or sleet along with the rain that is expected Thursday afternoon.

The video above shows snowflakes falling at Cherry Street and 65 and at Phelps Grove Park in Springfield.

Temperatures are still above freezing, though, so the snow isn’t likely to stay on the ground for long. Most snow will melt as soon as it touches the ground.

Still, the day is expected to stay cold, with windchill in the Branson area reaching 32 degrees, and 30 degrees in the Springfield area.

The Springfield area will most likely see a few flurries, but no ground coverage.