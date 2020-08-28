Wife of slain St. Louis police captain speaks at final night of RNC

WASHINGTON D.C. – A St. Louisan was among those who took center stage on this final night of the Republican National Convention.

Ann Dorn spoke about losing her husband, a former police chief and St. Louis captain.

David Dorn was shot and killed June 2 as he tried to protect a north St. Louis pawn shop from looters.

Speaking from the White House Thursday night, Ann Dorn called for peace and for the country to support law enforcement officers.

She, who made the trip to our nation’s capital with her two stepsons, acknowledged that some people—including other family members—were opposed to her speaking at the RNC. She told FOX 2 News her remarks are not meant to be political.

“It’s not at all. I wasn’t invited to speak at any other event. Anybody who would have invited me to speak about this and my message of peace, in the name of my husband, David, I will be there. It doesn’t matter what party you belong to. We’re all in this together as a society and as human beings. We have to come together.”

Dorn also spoke about a peace march that she is organizing for this Saturday in Downtown St. Louis.