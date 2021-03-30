Why Reeds Spring School District wants voters to approve a tax levy increase

REEDS SPRING, Mo.– The Reeds Spring School District is asking for a tax levy increase of 55 cents in next week’s election to develop the school system and retain teachers.

“One of the reasons that we’re asking for a tax levy is because there is a significant pay gap in what we provide and those districts that we’re competing for jobs with, said Superintendent of Reeds Spring School District Cody Hirschi. “We are competing against Branson, Nixa, Republic and Ozark.”

The Reeds Spring School District has one of the lowest tax rates in Southwest Missouri.

“This levy will go to increasing teacher’s salary significantly and aligning us with the region,” said Hirschi.

Hirschi said part of the district’s new plan will focus on students’ well-being and community awareness.

“How do we create some alternative learning experiences for the kids who are really having those traumatic experiences, while still maintaining a quality learning experience for kids who are not,” asked Hirschi.

Other parts of the plan are focused on building the district’s brand. Reeds Spring also wants to provide students with more than just college prep.

“It’s no longer just college,” said Hirschi. “College is a path, but that career readiness is something that we’re doing for not only our district, for our entire region. So we need to expand and support that growth.”

Hirschi believes the tax levy increase could lead to community growth and expansion.

“Families want to have a strong school district for their children, so the better our school district is, the more families that are going to be brought in,” said Hirschi. “More businesses are going to be brought in with those families, more employers. It just is going to be a turnaround and benefit every single taxpayer.”

If the tax levy is approved by voters on April 6, the average household will pay an additional $8 a month in property taxes.