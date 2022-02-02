SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As the winter storm makes its way across the Ozarks, Springfield Public Schools (SPS) will not have classes today.

Chief Communications Officer Stephen Hall says several factors play into deciding whether or not to have classes.

“The process is very collaborative and it starts with the National Weather Service and others that host special calls anytime we have a forecast for severe weather,” said Hall. “There will be a number of calls that are hosted that school districts and other public entities will join just to get the latest information.”

SPS has not made a decision on if schools will reopen tomorrow, but Hall says the school district will give parents as much of a heads up as they can.

“We are very collaborative with other school districts and watching the modules because we are very aware anytime we made a decision to close schools it does impact the community at large,” said Hall. “So, we want to be as collaborative as we can.”

Many parents in Springfield are wondering why SPS doesn’t just go virtual. According to Hall, the school district has to be careful when choosing to go virtual because is restricted on how many days they can go virtual.

“There is a limit the state of Missouri puts on school districts this year in terms of how many of what we call alternative method of instruction days or AMI days,” said Hall. “That is basically the ability for the district to be in a position to do district-wide virtual learning.”

Hall says the school district is given a certain number of hours where schools can go virtual. According to Hall SPS only has 8 hours left of virtual learning.

“We have to be very careful and very selective in how we apply those days because once they’re used they are gone,” said Hall.

The reason for this restriction is to help keep schools open as much as possible.

“We want to have our doors open, we want to be able to serve our children,” said Hall. “But oftentimes there are circumstances beyond our control.”

This is why AMI days were created said Hall. However, this year there are restrictions and it will be a challenge to not run out of those days with the COVID-19 surge still happening and dealing with six more weeks of winter in Missouri.