HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. — A woman from Wheatland is dead after a single-car crash west of Galmey.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 66-year-old Brenda L. Fisk was heading westbound on County Road 159 four miles west of Galmey just before noon on Sunday.

The crash happened when the 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Fisk was driving went off the right side of the road before hitting an embankment and going airborne. The car flipped multiple times. Fisk died at the scene.

This is Troop D’s 103rd fatality for 2023.