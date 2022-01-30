SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Popular Texas-based restaurant chain Whataburger is making a big entrance into the Ozarks. Announcements about new locations keep coming.

The company recently began an expansion into the Show-Me State by opening several locations in the Kansas City area. Now, the chain has turned its eyes toward our region. Several potential locations have been announced, including one in Republic and one in Ozark. In recent days, Whataburger has also submitted plans for three sites in Springfield.

The first announcement of the company coming to the region was made last November. The City of Republic confirmed Whataburger submitted plans for a new 3,749 square foot store at 1371 U.S. 60. That’s on the north side of the highway, between Macadoodles and the new Andy’s Frozen Custard and Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen. A timeline for completion has not been released.

Last week, City of Ozark Mayor Bradley Jackson announced the company had submitted plans for a new location in that community. According to a Facebook post made by Bradley, the eatery will be constructed on Marler Lane. The site is near South St./Business 65, across the street from Lowe’s, and next to Arby’s.

Whataburger is also planning multiple locations in Springfield. According to plans filed in recent days with the city, the chain plans to build at least three restaurants around town. The proposals are still pending review and approval by city staff.

One location is slated for 3880 W. Sunshine St. near the intersection of McCurry Ave. The site is near the entrance to the new Springfield Plaza shopping center, which includes retailers Ross, Petco, and Burlington.

A second Springfield site under review is 2337. N. Glenstone Ave., which is at the intersection of Kearney St. The site is currently occupied by the old Springfield Inn motel. The building will be razed to make way for the new restaurant.

A third Whataburger is set to go up at 2825 S. Glenstone Ave. in front of Battlefield Mall. Plans submitted to the city last week call for a brand new stand-alone building to be constructed on a spot currently occupied by a parking lot. Information contained in the filing shows construction could begin in May of 2022 and be completed by September 2022.