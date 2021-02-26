What to expect when traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– It’s been nearly a year since the travel industry was stopped in its tracks because of COVID-19. It’s no surprise this year’s spring break travel will look different than in year’s past. What can you expect when you arrive at the airport? First, bring your mask.

Kent Boyd, with the Springfield-Branson National Airport, urges travelers to bring two masks because it is no longer a city mandate, but a federal requirement while in airports and on airplanes.

At the airport, you may notice employees working hard to keep the airport as clean as possible.

Travis Paquin with 417 Travel is in Mexico and is impressed with the safety standards in place, going beyond what he is seeing at home.

“There are pods that you step on before you walk into a restaurant,” said Paquin. “You’re getting your hands sanitized, every resort that I walked into today had a temperature scanner.”

Paquin emphasized the safety measures are strict so tourism can remain in countries that rely on visitors to survive.

“It’s in their best interest, like myself, my family, my team, we making a living off of travel,” said Paquin.

Another new requirement with traveling outside the United States is you must have a negative test upon re-entering the country.

“Of course, tomorrow I’ll take a COVID-19 test to make sure before I get on my plane that I’m negative so I can fly back home,” said Paquin.

Paquin said that destinations and resorts have been working hard to make the testing process easy so that tourism can continue in their countries.