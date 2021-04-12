What issues new Springfield City Council member plans to address

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield’s city council will soon have two new faces: Heather Hardinger in General Seat A and Angela Romine in Zone One.

Romine says the issues she hopes to conquer in Zone One don’t have a singular solution.

“Drugs are a very big thing,” said Romine. “Sometimes when people are on drugs, they can’t take care of their home any longer and they start getting into crime. Homelessness is another issue. So, there are several different layers. Unfortunately, there’s not one big “fix it all.” I just want to roll up my sleeves and start tackling things as we can.”

Romine says as more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine she wants more businesses to open up and develop in Zone One. However, Romine believes businesses should decide on masking rather than the government.

She says the shutdown of 2020 and being told her business was not essential helped her decide to run for council.

“I was like, you know, the government has too much control and is telling people what they can and cannot do for certain things and it just seemed ridiculous to me,” said Romine. “You can’t just look at government to fix all the problems, it takes us as a whole to work together to make our community the best community we can have.”

KOLR10 reached out to Hardinger but has not received a response.