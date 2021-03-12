What a 2020 high school yearbook looked like

NIXA, Mo.– The pandemic changed the world and it was no different at Nixa High School.

Exactly one year ago, the Friday before Spring Break, Nixa students left uncertain about whether or not they would return to school. The Yearbook class still had weekly deadlines.

“A chunk of our book… All of Spring was turned upside down,” Myah Snyder said. Snyder is the managing editor for Yearbook. She explained how everything from sports, prom, and graduation was all uncertain to happen that year.

Yearbook had to adapt to Zoom calls and asking students to submit their photos to contribute to the book. After deciding to exclude most spring events, the class wrote about the effects of the coronavirus on the high school.

Every year there is a theme to the book. 2020’s theme was “Diamonds in the Rough”

“You know the saying, ‘No pressure, no diamonds'” said Snyder. She believed it was a fitting theme.

“We made deadlines. We got the yearbook done. They won some awards for it. I was really pleased how the students just kind of took that and ran with it and finished their job. Like they always do.” said Journalism Advisor Beth Eggleston.