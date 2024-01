PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on I-44 has closed one lane of westbound traffic until further notice.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a truck hit a concrete barrier near mile marker 189 amid ongoing construction on the interstate.

MSHP Troop I said it was waiting for a traffic control contractor to arrive. Until then, it will be slow going for drivers in the area.

The crash was not weather-related, Troop I reported, and no one was injured in the incident.