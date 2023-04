UPDATE 8:52 p.m. — SPD has confirmed the injured person suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One person is dead and a second is hurt after a shooting in west Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the injured person was transported to a local hospital but their condition is currently unknown.

The incident happened near West Calhoun Street and North Forest Avenue.

KOLR 10/FOX 49 will update this story as more information becomes available.