SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two people are dead and others are injured after a crash at the intersection of Sunshine Street and McCurry Avenue.

According to the Springfield Police Department, one of the two people killed was pregnant. Her child did not survive.

The Pontiac Grand Prix carrying the two deceased had to have its roof cut off in order to get passengers out, including at least one juvenile who was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

A black Ford F-350 pickup truck was involved in the crash. The driver of that pickup was the only occupant and was uninjured.

SPD is reaching out to businesses near the intersection to see if security camera footage can reveal more about how the crash happened. Officers are also asking any witnesses to come forward with any information they might have.

SPD does not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

Crews are working to clean up the crash, but the intersection is closed to traffic at this time and may take two to three hours to reopen.