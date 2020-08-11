West Plains woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and more

Top Stories

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A West Plains woman pleaded guilty in a homicide investigation.

Kyla Croney is pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of delivery of a controlled substance.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 2, 2020, at 1 p.m.

On May 5, 2020, West Plains authorities found a man and a woman inside a car and began investigating it as a double homicide.

The victims were found in the car with gunshot wounds.

This was the first time the city had a homicide in three years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties