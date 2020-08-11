West Plains woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and more

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A West Plains woman pleaded guilty in a homicide investigation.

Kyla Croney is pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of delivery of a controlled substance.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 2, 2020, at 1 p.m.

On May 5, 2020, West Plains authorities found a man and a woman inside a car and began investigating it as a double homicide.

The victims were found in the car with gunshot wounds.

This was the first time the city had a homicide in three years.