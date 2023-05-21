WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A West Plains woman is dead and a man is injured after a single-car crash.

According to a press release from the West Plains Police Department, 33-year-old Charlotte Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Howell County Coroner.

The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Officials have not released the driver’s name.

WPPD says the accident happened just before 5 p.m. on May 20. A 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling northbound on State Highway BB when it failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the side of the road.

The vehicle hit a tree, two telephone boxes and a second tree before landing near a private drive.