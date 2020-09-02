West Plains School District moves to hybrid learning model for students in grade 7-12

WEST PLAINS, Mo.– The West Plains School District announces grades 7-12 will be changing to a hybrid learning model starting Monday, September 14, 2020.

The decision comes after COVID-19 exposure levels, and positive cases continue to rise in Howell County.

The district has experienced more student absences as well as several students and staff that have been quarantined.

The district was able to group by grade, restrict common areas and use social distancing to keep preschool- 6th grade on site.

The students will be placed in two groups based on student data. Group A will attend classes on campus on Monday and Wednesday and participate in remote learning from home Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Group B will attend on Tuesday and Thursday and participate in remote learning from home Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Chromebooks were distributed to all high school students earlier this week, and 7-8 grade students will receive Chromebooks on September 14- 15.

Parents can visit www.zizzers.org/hybridlearning for help with the hybrid learning model.