West Plains Police Dept. searching for two stolen vehicles

WEST PLAINS, Mo.– West Plains Police Department is trying to locate two stolen vehicles.

A gray 2020 Ford F-150 was reported stolen from a home located on Saint Louis Street. The vehicle will have the license plate number 18H3GD. Police say it was stolen between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Authorities are also looking for a van stolen from Ozarks Healthcare. It is a white 2005 Ford Ecoline with “Ozarks Healthcare” printed on both sides of the vehicle with the license plate CU8R5J.

Police say this vehicle was stolen between 1:15 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. on Sunday.

If you see either of these vehicles you are asked to call the West Plains Police Department at 417-256-2244