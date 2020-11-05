Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

West Plains passes mask mandate that starts immediately

by: Bryce Derrickson

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — On Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, The City of West plains passed a mask mandate, 3-2, during their city council meeting, according to a press release from the city.

The mandate will go into effect immediately and runs through Feb. 2, 2021. Anyone 10-years-old and older will be required to wear a face-covering or mask in West Plains city limits.

Though if the 14-day positivity rate falls below five percent for seven consecutive days then the West Plains mayor may suspend the enforcement.

The City will enforce the mask mandate by using education and will provide an opportunity for voluntary compliance, according to the press release. The next measure includes a warning and a civil citation. If convicted you could pay a fine of up to $100.

Though there are some exemptions to the mask mandate. To see the exemptions click here.

