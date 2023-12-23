HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains man is dead after an early morning, single-car crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on Dec. 23 on State Highway ZZ about eight miles east of West Plains.

Brian E. Powell, 28, was a passenger in a 2014 Jeep Cherokee that lost control, ran off the road. It hit three fences and overturned in a field.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.

This is MSHP Troop G’s 40th fatality for 2023.