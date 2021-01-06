West Plains man charged with three counts of statutory rape

This photo is courtesy of the West Plains Police Department.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A Missouri man is charged with statutory rape after having sexual relations with a 14-year-old, according to the West Plains Police Department.

Ronald Becker II, 30, is facing three counts of second-degree statutory rape and is being held at the Howell County Sheriff’s Office with a bond of $25,000.

On Saturday, Jan. 2, officers responded to a residence on Lanton Road involving a runaway juvenile female. The mother of the 14-year-old said she believed her daughter was at Becker’s home and they could be having sexual relations. The mother also stated the daughter used to babysit for Becker and believed they were in a dating relationship.

Becker was arrested on Monday, Jan. 4, for a court order violation. The daughter was later located at a different residence.

The 14-year-old victim told officers they had sex nearly 10 times between November 2020 and two or three days prior to the report being filed with the Police Department.

When Becker was questioned he admitted to having sexual relations with the victim three times. He did say it was “possible” he had sex with her 10 times but couldn’t remember because he was drinking.

Court documents say Becker told Howell County authorities on Dec. 30, 2020, he believes he had sex with someone who was underage.

In 2011, Becker was convicted of statutory rape after having a sexual relationship with a 16-years-old female juvenile.