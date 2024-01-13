WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A West Plains man has been charged after police found drugs and paraphernalia inside his home.

Online court documents show Christopher Wright has been charged with second-degree drug trafficking, unlawful use of a weapon and keeping a public nuisance.

According to a Facebook post from the West Plains Police Department (WPPD), officers served a search warrant at Wright’s residence in the 300 block of Maple Street on Jan. 10.

Inside, officers found paraphernalia related to the distribution of illegal drugs and several illegal substances, including psilocybin mushrooms, methamphetamine and other illegal controlled substances.

Courtesy of the West Plains Police Department

Several guns were also seized during the search, along with $3,805 that was used to buy and sell illegal narcotics, according to a probable cause statement.

A second person was arrested following the search but has not been formally charged, according to WPPD’s post.

Back in September 2023, officers responded to Wright’s residence and found a woman dead of a suspected fentanyl overdose.