WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A West Plains man is in jail after causing an estimated $20,000 worth of damage at a local golf course.

According to the West Plains Police Department, 19-year-old Xane Norton was arrested and is facing charges for first-degree property damage.

Officers received reports of a lifted, white Dodge pickup truck driving through the green and doing donuts at the West Plains Municipal Golf Course around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Courtesy of the West Plains Police Department

A few hours later, WPPD received reports of the truck making skid marks in the West Plains High School parking lot.

WPPD officers pulled Norton over and discovered the pickup did not have any license plates, was not registered and had no proof of insurance.