“We’re treating and plowing the roads as the snow continues to come down”; a look into the life of a plow driver

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The freezing temperatures may have kept many people from going outside, but that doesn’t mean road crews haven’t been out plowing the roads.

Current road conditions look mostly covered or partly covered in snow, especially in Springfield, Missouri.

KOLR10 spoke with the City of Springfield’s Public Works about what it is like to be working on a snowy day.

“We’re treating and plowing the roads as the snow continues to come down,” said Dan Jessen.

Dan Jessen is the operations supervisor for the City of Springfield Public Works.

Today, drivers have been clearing and treating roads as snow comes in.

KOLR10 caught up with Thomas Breashears, who has been a plow driver for nearly 15 years.

“We have gotten away with it probably in the last few years not really having to come in and do a whole lot. It’s kind of nice to have some snow, it’s been a while since we’ve been able to drop our blades and actually push it around,” said Breashears. “It’s kind of fun pushing it around sometimes.”

However, fun isn’t the goal, but it’s to keep drivers safe.

“You got to watch out, and you got a lot of people that want to pass you,” said Breashears. “Sometimes you don’t understand why they don’t want to stay behind you when you’re clearing the path for them and throwing salt, trying to make it a little less slick.”

“If they see a snowplow truck, stay at least a hundred feet away from it,” said Jessen.

With the ground temperature being so cold, Breashears hopes to spend some time with his kids in the snow.

“We usually try to run 12-hour shifts,” said Breashears. “Today we’re actually running 15 hours. Really once it gets this cold, we’ll end up just blading it off and clear off any big piles. Sometimes between shifts, I’ll try to get home to the kids and do some snowmen, some snow angels, do some sledding.”

Breashears wants everyone to take it slow when driving on the roads and mind the plow trucks.