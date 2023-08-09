WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Fordland woman.

A Facebook post from WCSO says 30-year-old Brooke Rippee was last seen leaving her home around 9 p.m. on August 7.

Deputies believe Rippee may have gotten into an older model white Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck near the intersection of Coachwhip Road and State Highway FF. A woman named “Heather” is believed to be driving that pickup.

Rippee was last seen wearing a black tank top with a bright, multicolored swimsuit top under it, whitewashed jean shorts and light gray shoes. She was also carrying a black bag.

Rippee is about five feet, four inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds. She has a scar on her inner right bicep and has tattoos that include a portrait of Ronald Reagan on her right foot and the words “my sunshine, my only sunshine” on her left shoulder.

Anyone with information about Rippee’s whereabouts or may have seen her are asked to call the WCSO at 417-859-3911.