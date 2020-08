WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a cattle thief.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the cattle were stolen in the Fordland area and have a freeze branding and hot branding mix with the letters “LF.”

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to call 417-468-2222 or the Webster County Dispatch at 417-859-3911 if you have any information.