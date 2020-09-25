Webster County prosecutor sends motion to revoke Seymour brothers’ probation

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- Webster County Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin J. Berkstresser has filed to revoke two Seymour brothers’ probation.

Court records show Berkstresser submitted the motion Thursday. Also, on Thursday, NBC Universal and Coverstory Films in California requested court documents.

On September 8th, a judge sentenced Aaron and Petie Schwartz, two Amish brothers from Seymour, Missouri, to five years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

The two must also pay $250 to law enforcement and are required to write an apology letter to the Amish community.

The Schwartz brothers pleaded guilty to two separate counts of third-degree child molestation.

According to online court records, Aaron Schwartz, 22, and Petie Schwartz, 18, were initially charged with six felony counts of statutory rape or attempted rape.

