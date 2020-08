WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Webster County man is set for arraignment tomorrow on charges he killed his wife and left her body in a freezer.

Larry Dinwiddie is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse.

Prosecutors say Dinwiddie admitted to killing his wife and placing her body in a freezer in a Marshfield storage unit.

The body was allegedly put in the freezer four years before it was discovered. The woman was never reported missing.