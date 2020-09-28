Webster County health leaders to host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

MARSHFIELD, Mo.- Healthcare providers in Webster County are teaming up this week to provide free COVID-19 drive-thru testing.

According to a press release, the testing is open to anyone, regardless of the county of residency. The testing will be Wednesday, September 30th, at the Webster County Fairgrounds in Marshfield (614 N. Marshall Street) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Webster County Health Unit says the presence of symptoms is not required, and a doctor’s order is not needed. PCR testing will be provided at the event.

Participants are encouraged to bring healthcare insurance information. If you are not covered by insurance or insurance only covers part of the testing cost, the release says there will be no cost to the person being tested.

Health officials will also be providing free face masks to anyone in need.

