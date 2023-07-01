Webster County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find Timothy Gross, a 15-year-old from Rogersville.

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 15-year-old from Rogersville.

Deputies are currently focused on searching an area just north of Rogersville where Timothy Gross was last seen traveling on foot around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

WCSO says Gross was not carrying anything with him.

A Facebook post from the WCSO says Gross is about five feet, eight inches tall and was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

If you have information regarding Gross’s whereabouts, contact WCSO at 417-859-3911.