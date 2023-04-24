SUCCESS, Mo. — Residents in a small Missouri town are living with dirty water. Community members in Success, Missouri, are changing their daily lives to accommodate a boil advisory.

There’s no timetable for when the advisory will end. Not only are residents being impacted, but school officials are having bottled water delivered until the end of the school year.

“When the problem first arose, the water was very dark brown and had some sediment to it and then they would flush the lines and it would get a little bit clearer and then it would turn brown again,” said Stephanie McKinney, Superintendent of Success Schools.

According to the Public Water Supply District, everyone along Highway 17 between Highway AP and AA, and along Highway 32 through Success, is under the boil advisory.

Water services say rain and underground dirt movement is causing a well to pump muddy water into the system.

There are active repairs happening to the well, but it’s going to take some time.

One resident, Michelle Harris, says one day the water will be clear and other days it will be brown.

“We have to keep flushing (the water) out and we’re just going to wait until we know what they’re going to do to replace it,” Harris said.

The current boil advisory is at least the third one this school year for Success.

Those in the community say they learn about the advisories on Facebook, and they don’t want to constantly worry about the safety of their water supply.

“We’re just tired of it,” Harris said, “We need help.”