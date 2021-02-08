“We can’t not go”; people braving the cold because it’s their job

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– It looks like freezing temperatures will be sticking around for the next two weeks and not everyone can avoid going outside.

Eden Mehlhorn explained she has to go outside often because of her job.

“Gathering carts, bringing them in, taking out the trash, we have curbside, bring groceries out to your car,” said Mehlhorn. “We have a slanted hill, so usually with people getting groceries in the car, the cart will roll and we have to go outside and help them and make sure they’re not getting cold.”

However, Mehlhorn is thankful Mama Jean’s is very attentive to employees’ well being.

“They give us time to go in the back to put on whatever we need, we’re allowed to wear hats,” said Mehlhorn.”Sometimes it’s really cold and you have to come in and take a break.”

Another profession that has to go out into the harsh weather is emergency responders.

“We can’t not go,” said Bob Patterson, EMS executive director for Mercy Hospital. “We have to respond no matter what the weather conditions are. Our folks have to be out no matter if it’s raining, snow, sleek, ice.”

Patterson said they operate with one thing in mind–safety.

“The paramedics and the EMT’s, the first responders that are out there, we just do our best to keep them safe, because if they aren’t safe, then we can’t be out there taking care of patients,” said Owen Aldridge, paramedic field supervisor at CoxHealth.

“It doesn’t do us any good if we can’t get there to take care of the patients, so we want to be very aware of road conditions,” said Patterson.

“So if I have a patient that has been in a car accident, if they’re facing some sort of life-threatening injury I have to consider how the weather is affecting them, they can become hypothermic, their actual medical conditions can be exacerbated by the inclement weather,” said Aldridge

The freezing temperatures also mean ambulance response will take longer.

“Even when we’re running lights and sirens, we slow down so that people have time, because inevitably, in that last minute when they see the lights, they hear the siren, they slam on their brake, they may slide,” said Aldridge.

Walmart made the following statement:

