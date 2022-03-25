SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ebenezer Fire Protection District has roughly ten volunteer firefighters. Assistant Fire Chief Heath Dalton said most volunteers work their way to be a full-time firefighter.

“We cover an area,” Dalton said. “It’s not like we cover a city like a lot of our neighboring departments. We cover an area in a large area. It’s hard to keep staffing for any of us in the county right now and for our volunteers, they really step up all the time.”

Dalton said many volunteers stepped up once they Dustin Brandhorst’s truck overturned.

“[Dustin] knew how to drive trucks,” Dalton said. “I know this [was] a very horrible accident, but [Dustin] was always really one of our better drivers and he could operate anything. He was somebody that could do just about anything.”

Dalton said volunteers, like Brandhorst, are a vital part of the Ebenezer FPD.

“I think that the fire service or any first responder is a calling and you cannot do it without a calling,” Ebenezer Firefighter Stefanie Shell said. Shell has been a volunteer for many years. “I realized a long time ago that I was called to be where people are needed. When my dad got sick and he actually ended up passing away, I saw how the paramedics and EMTs cared for my dad and my mom, and just I wanted to do that.”

Ebenezer FPD said starting out as a volunteer is a great way for those interested to get their foot in the door.

“Whenever I started volunteering, it helped me a lot. It gives you a better taste of the field and how things really work.” Firefighter Tyler Countryman said. He has been a full-time firefighter with Ebenezer for almost two years. He still volunteers from time to time with Morrisville FPD.

Brandhorst was working his way to be a full-time firefighter before his passing.

Shell said for her volunteering is worth it because of the people she gets to help.

“Every morning I tell myself, put your feet on the floor and keep going because this is for Dustin and his family,” Shell said. “It’s not just for the person who is sick, but it’s also for the family that may be needing some comforting. Everybody comes together because we’re a family. And when you have family, you take care of family.”

Several departments are volunteering their assistance to help Ebenezer FPD grieve. Purdy Fire Protection District posted on Facebook Thursday it was honored to provide crews and an engine to help out their brothers and sisters.