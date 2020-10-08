UPDATE: Waynesville 12-year-old found safe

This photo is courtesy of the Waynesville Police Department.

UPDATE: Jones has been found safe and the endangered person advisory has been canceled.

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — The Waynesville Police Department is looking for a missing person from Waynesville, Missouri, and has issued an Endangered Person Advisory.

Jade Jones, 12, left her residence around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, with possibly an unknown male, according to the Police Department.

The Waynesville Police Department is asking that if you have any information to call either 911 or call the Police Department at 573-774-2198.