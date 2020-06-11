WATCH: The Goodyear Blimp is departing from Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Dozens of people, including families, are hanging out on Division Street awaiting the departure of the Goodyear blimp from downtown airport.

The blimp, which was moored in Springfield overnight with its crew and support vehicles, is bound for an appearance in Ohio, according to a blimp staffer at the scene.







The blimp, one of a fleet of airships or dirigibles operated by the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, is used mainly for advertising purposes and capturing aerial views of live sporting events for television.

If you want more information about the mammoth airship, you can find details at https://www.goodyearblimp.com/

