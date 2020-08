President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, N.J., Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The President, from his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club, is expected to hold a press conference after recently-failed coronavirus relief negotiations in Washington.

According to CBS, the president could potentially touch on a few topics, including deferring payroll taxes, continuing eviction moratoriums, and extending enhanced unemployment benefits.

We’re streaming the conference on here.

You can also watch on Facebook: