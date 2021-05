JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Missouri Governor Mike Parson is set to make public his selection to fill Missouri’s Supreme Court vacancy.

The next Missouri Supreme Court Judge will fill the shoes of Judge Laura Denvir Stith, who left the state’s highest court for retirement and created the current vacancy.

The Governor’s announcement is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021. You can watch live on the video player above.