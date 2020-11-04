WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden to address crowd as ballot counting continues

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media outside a voter service center, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

DELAWARE — Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate Joe Biden is set to speak to a crowd in Delaware starting at 1:30 p.m. CST, on Nov. 4, 2020.

The speech comes as multiple battleground states hang in the balance.

Wisconsin, Michigan, and Nevada, while trending toward Biden, are still too close to call by most accounts. North Carolina, Georgia, Alaska, and Pennsylvania are also unconfirmed but are trending toward President Donald Trump.

