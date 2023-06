DADE COUNTY, Mo. — A Walnut Grove man was killed early Saturday morning after falling off the tailgate of a pickup truck.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 1:50 a.m. in Mutton Creek Park, five miles east of Arcola.

Kelby S. Fortner, 27, fell off the tailgate of a 2012 Dodge Laramie as it traveled uphill.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 54th fatality crash for 2023.