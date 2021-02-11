Walmarts in Missouri among other pharmacies to offer COVID vaccinations

ST. LOUIS– Starting Friday, February 12, 102 pharmacies in Missouri will join the effort to administer COVID vaccines to eligible residents. However, no local Walmarts or Sam’s Clubs currently have any on hand.

Eighty-one Walmart and Sam’s Club locations will begin receiving vaccines from the federal allocation. Appointments can be made once vaccines are available.

This is part of the White House plan to launch the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for the COVID vaccine.

Walmarts in Saint Louis, Shrewsbury, Potosi, and Cuba are on the list. You can find a complete list of the Missouri locations here.

Vaccines also will be heading to 21 Health Mart independent pharmacies across Missouri in the near future.

The pharmacies will receive 18,000 doses a week in addition to the amount the state receives.

The CDC says the federal program is being implemented incrementally based on the availability of vaccine. As vaccine availability increases over time, the program will expand to ultimately include all 40,000+ pharmacies across the nation.

You can schedule an appointment through Walmart or Sam’s Club when they become available.