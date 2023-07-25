BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The world’s largest retailer Walmart is adding travel perks to its list of benefits for its customers.

Beginning July 25, Walmart+ members can book getaways through WalmartPlusTravel.com and get Walmart Cash, the company announced on Tuesday.

According to the press release, Walmart+ members will receive 5% Walmart Cash on hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals, and activities bookings, 2% Walmart Cash on all flights, and a blended rate of Walmart Cash on vacation packages.

Travel booking on WalmartPlusTravel.com is powered by Expedia Group’s White Label Template technology, giving Walmart+ members access to more than 900,000 properties, 500+ airlines, 100+ car rental companies, and thousands of activities worldwide. The new offering will make shopping for travel a win-win for Walmart+ members as they begin getting Walmart Cash, previously Walmart Rewards, on all aspects of their vacation getaways.

“We’re bringing together the ultimate savings membership and vacation booking site to deliver a first-ever travel-focused benefit for Walmart+ members, combined with our other benefits – including free delivery, streaming and savings on fuel – we’re creating a membership that saves customers time and money, whether they’re at home or having fun at their favorite vacation destination.” Venessa Yates, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Walmart+.

“We’re delighted to launch this collaboration with Walmart, America’s largest retailer, making planning, shopping, and booking travel a new and seamless part of Walmart’s shopping experience. Together, we’re connecting Walmart’s massive customer base with Expedia Group’s extensive array of travel supply partners from all around the world,” said Ariane Gorin, President of Expedia for Business. “What’s exciting is that with this collaboration, Walmart customers will benefit from Expedia’s ongoing innovation through TravelOS, our A.I.-powered travel operating system, as we continue to add new products and feature updates to drive the best traveler experience.”

Here’s how it works:

Walmart+ members will access travel through their member benefits hub in the app or WalmartPlusTravel.com. Easy to book: Members can choose travel options like flights, hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals, packages and activities.

Members can choose travel options like flights, hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals, packages and activities. Easy to earn: After the booking is confirmed, any Walmart Cash received will appear in the member’s Walmart wallet. Walmart Cash will become available 30 days after travel is completed and can be used on future Walmart purchases or cashed out in-store.

Walmart+ members will also have access to Expedia Group’s top-tier, end-to-end customer service, handling all their travel needs from start to finish. Whether via live agents or by leveraging the company’s self-serve capabilities, like their A.I.-powered Virtual Agent tool, Expedia Group’s services allow members to ask questions about their trip or make changes with ease.

For more information about how to become a Walmart+ member, please visit here.